Los Angeles Sheriff walks patrols at grocery stores and reduces prison population – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As the coronavirus continues to trigger panic purchases across the region, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials announced Monday that they will increase patrols at grocery stores, while reducing the department's custodial population to reduce the risk of the virus spreading through the prison system.

At a press conference Monday morning, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department will increase patrols at certain supermarkets.

"Right now, this is a precautionary measure only because the increased presence of people, particularly in shopping malls, supermarkets, Costcos, wholesale distribution points … in case there is some kind of conflict," Villanueva said.

In addition, Villanueva said the department will release people with less than 30 days remaining on their sentences.

Since February 28, inmate levels have dropped from 17,076 in custody to 16,459, a reduction of more than 600. Villanueva said many of those people were released because they had less than 30 days to serve. He also said officers have been instructed to subpoena and release people in select circumstances.

He emphasized that no one in prisons has tested positive for coronavirus, although 35 inmates are quarantined at various prison facilities.

People who are taken to the county jail are also being scanned.

Villanueva said he has ordered officers to subpoena and release "everyone they can," adding that anyone who shows viral symptoms must receive medical clearance before they can be admitted to a correctional facility.

"They are doing their best," he said, adding that the average number of arrests has dropped from 300 to just 60 per day. "They are doing a good job evaluating who needs to be arrested and not."

