Los Angeles Mayor to Assure Los Angeles "Reliable Food Supply Chain,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Mayor Eric Garcetti wants the city to know that there is no food shortage as residents across Southern California and much of the world rush to their local supermarkets and grocery stores to stock up on the coronavirus shutdown.

Supermarket executives will join Garcetti at a regional food distribution center, where they will discuss what officials call "the trusted food supply chain and how grocery stores will continue to be supplied in the normal way."

The mayor's press conference follows a few wild days in US supermarkets. USA, as items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and canned goods have flown off the shelves. Some stores have already placed limits on the purchase of certain items due to increased demand.