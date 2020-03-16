Lori Harvey and the future married? One of her mommy babies reveals the surprising truth

According to recent rumors, social media is on fire after Future and Lori Harvey were rumored to have eloped and secretly married from public scrutiny.

The first clue to the possible marriage between the "Life Is Good,quot; singer and Steve Harvey's 23-year-old stepdaughter was dropped by Eliza Reign, one of Future's baby moms, when earlier this year she claimed on Instagram that the rapper had told him he was getting married.

Additionally, Lori kept the rumor going when they saw her wearing diamond rings during an outing with a friend.

Although so far there has been no confirmation of the alleged newlyweds, thousands of people have gone to Twitter to discuss the matter.

According to some of the users of the popular social media platform, Lori and the 36-year-old rapper only got married because she was expecting a baby, who, if true, would be Future's seventh son, who has so far fathered six 6-year-olds. different women.

However, others expressed concern that the famous lyricist was not good enough for the social media influencer because he did not care for his children and was dating her just because of her good looks.

The celebrity couple first confirmed their romance after the public suspected they had been dating for months when both Lori and Future shared a photo of them being together.

The snap, which showed that the two were intimate in a pool, generated a lot of media attention.

In a recent interview, she spoke about the rumors about her love life saying, "It's frustrating. I think I've developed a tough skin through it all. If someone wants to think the worst of you, they will think the worst of you without no matter what you say. You cannot defend a lie. I think there are many things that are false about me in the media because the clickbait is very real. I think that is something that the public does not understand. I don't think there is an article that can find out about me that it doesn't have "supposedly,quot; or "rumored,quot; in it. Because there's no confirmation and they don't mind checking the facts. "

