Lorenzo Brino of 7th Heaven dies at 21

Lorenzo Brino, the young actor who first stood out in the hit television series, Seventh sky, passed away in a car accident on March 9. Us magazine reported that Brino died in a car accident in San Bernardino County, California. He was only 21 years old.

On Sunday, March 15, TMZ reported that the actor lost control of his Toyota Camry around 3:00 a.m. and crashed into a post on the side of the road. Brino was the only person traveling in the vehicle and was pronounced dead earlier in the week. It was not until recently that his identity was officially revealed.

According to the media mentioned above, Brino had three brothers, as part of a quadruplet. He was in Seventh sky like David and Sam Camden alongside some of their brothers on a regular basis. They appeared on the show from 1999 to 2007.

The store claims that Lorenzo appeared in approximately 138 episodes between Season 3 and 11. In a tribute video posted by one of his closest friends, Brino was described as a "beautiful soul,quot;. TMZ collected a statement from her aunt, Janet, commemorating the loss of her cousin.

Happy Sunday – Lorenzo Brino (@LorenzoBrino) October 27, 2013

She urged God to watch over him while he goes to heaven and also asked him to watch over his family members from above. Fans of the popular television series know that he followed the Rev. Eric Camden, played by Stephen Collins, and his wife's seven children as they move around the world.

The series touched on many social topics of the day, including dating, school, drugs, and eating disorders. Originally, Seventh sky He introduced the five children until David and Sam Camden were born and then they were represented in the third season.

Seventh sky He is most famous for bringing Jessica Biel into the spotlight, who later married pop star Justin Timberlake. Jessica has since starred in popular movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

