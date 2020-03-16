Looking for Minnesota: wildlife artist creates pieces of Minnesota history – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML078f6154b21e6d144ba3413dd2f7802211% %MINIFYHTML078f6154b21e6d144ba3413dd2f7802212%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Wildlife of all shapes and sizes is a big part of Minnesota's history, as well as our country's history.

And a man from Victoria is trying to tell his story in a very unique way.

From a distance, they look like beautiful pieces of art. But closely, you will see that there is a message.

"I wanted to do something that had that history and depth built in," said Erik Fremstad.

Erik has always found inspiration close to home.

"This was taken in Shakopee, near the Renaissance Festival," Fremstad said as he looked at a photo he took of the deer in the forest.

Photography meant being in the right place at the right time. But a couple of years ago he decided to hand over his camera for a pencil.

"I suddenly thought what would happen if those line drawings, if those lines were words and those words told the story of the bison," said Fremstad.

From a distance, it is a beautiful work of art. But up close you see that the bison, the wolf and the brown bear are made up of words, thousands of them.

"These are all the note pages and the highlight means that I essentially used them in the wolf piece," Fremstad said as he held up a series of notebooks.

You will start by researching each animal for six months or more.

"Then I have to write everything in pencil once because it turns out that I am very wrong," Fremstad said.

It is also because you want to do it right. The bison piece shows how their numbers went from 30 million to about 300, and the impact it had on Native Americans and wildlife.

"Sometimes it is not the most stimulating thing on a Monday to read some of these things," Fremstad said. "He is referring to the Endangered Species Act and how we have come to protect these animals."

When the story is finally told, Fremstad traces the words with an archival pen, then adds watercolors. Those steps add another three months to the process.

"Overall, I think each one will take me about a year. Just because there is so much attention to detail," Fremstad said.

A time lapse tells the story as you write the story.

He also has admirers. As in the gallery "Your desire for art,quot; in Minnetonka.

"As a work of art, it's great to see it. But then when you dig deeper and deeper into the writing and research that he's done, it makes it really, really unique," co-owner Ken Herren said.

When your brown bear is complete, sea turtles, bumble bees, and polar bears are in your future. Each is a piece of a puzzle with the goal of inspiring and educating.

"The overall goal is to keep people in tune with the protection of wildlife and nature and not let it get lost," Fremstad said. "I think this is one of the things I'm most proud of in my life for me."

Fremstad calls this the "unnatural selection project,quot;.

She keeps the pieces in a storage unit and donates a large part of her sales to wildlife and non-profit organizations.