London 2020 Olympic Boxing Qualifiers In London Suspended Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML0e124d3f9ebd98d42585ca558c32fcb111% %MINIFYHTML0e124d3f9ebd98d42585ca558c32fcb112%





The Copper Box Arena in London allowed fans to watch the first two days of Olympic qualifying

%MINIFYHTML0e124d3f9ebd98d42585ca558c32fcb113% %MINIFYHTML0e124d3f9ebd98d42585ca558c32fcb114%

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic boxing qualifying tournament at the Copper Box Arena in London has been suspended.

%MINIFYHTML0e124d3f9ebd98d42585ca558c32fcb115% %MINIFYHTML0e124d3f9ebd98d42585ca558c32fcb116%

The International Olympic Committee says its goal is to complete the distribution of the remaining qualifying places in May and June.

Monday's sessions, which took place behind closed doors, will be completed before the suspension.

A statement by the IOC read: "In light of the ever-changing landscape around the world, the IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) has decided to suspend the current European Boxing Road to Tokyo qualifier in London, Britain today, and the subsequent world and finals qualifiers for America, which were scheduled for May.

"The European qualifier, which started on March 14 and was scheduled to run until March 24, will be closed after tonight's session.

Caroline Dubois won her fight on Saturday in front of fans

"The BTF finally made the decision to suspend the event today, amid mounting global travel restrictions and quarantine measures, to allow participants from more than 60 countries to adjust their travel plans and return home."

The event involved 342 male and female boxers from more than 40 countries with 77 available Olympic venues.

The action, which started on Saturday, saw Caroline Dubois win her first-round match in front of spectators who were allowed to attend the event for the first two days of competition, despite other sports postponing their match lists.

On Sunday it was announced that spectators would not be allowed to attend the Monday morning or afternoon sessions before the subsequent postponement.

Coronavirus: key sports developments