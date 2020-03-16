Lockerbie's ghosts stirred with the prospect of posthumous appeal | Libya

%MINIFYHTMLfe08981aab299d73346efec94a755c7511% %MINIFYHTMLfe08981aab299d73346efec94a755c7512%

Glasgow, Scotland – The dark specter of the Lockerbie bombing resurfaced again last week, after more than three decades of long-running controversy.

The Pam Am flight 103 disaster in the Scottish town of Lockerbie in December 1988 saw all 259 passengers and crew on board, as well as 11 people on the ground, die when the plane crashed after a bombardment in midair, turning a peaceful rural setting just 20 miles (32 km) north of the English border into "hell on earth,quot;.

But on March 11, the Scottish Criminal Case Review Commission (SCCRC) stirred the ghosts of a painful past when Announced that Abdelbaset al-Megrahi's conviction for the attack could have been a judicial error.

The late Libyan, an intelligence agent under the government of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was found guilty of shooting down the plane in a special Scottish court in the Netherlands in 2001.

He was released by the Scottish government delegate to the UK on compassionate grounds eight years later, after a diagnosis of terminal cancer, who died in Libya in 2012, protesting his innocence.

But the SCCRC stated that his family, who had requested a posthumous appeal against the verdict about three years ago, was now allowed to file an appeal against his nearly two-decade sentence.

"We dared to have no hope because we have had to fight every step of the way," attorney Aamer Anwar, who filed the application with the SCCRC in 2017 following instructions from Megrahi's family, told Al Jazeera. "It is a long chapter that is now closed, and it is the beginning of a new one."

A general view of the floral tributes that were placed by the main memorial stone in memory of the victims of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, in the memory garden at Dryfesdale Cemetery, near Lockerbie, Scotland (File: Scott Heppell / Associated Press)

Several relatives of the victims have also celebrated legal development.

Jim Swire cWe collaborate with the al-Megrahi family on the SCCRC application. He lost his 23-year-old daughter Flora on the New York-bound flight that exploded over Scotland just 38 minutes after it took off from London.

Swire has long believed that al-Megrahi was innocent of the bombing, and is already looking toward the next phase of the judicial process that will see the case reach the Scottish High Court of Justice.

"I am delighted that the case has been returned to the Court of Appeals, but I am already concerned with how the case will be conducted in the Court of Appeals," Swire, now in his 80s, told Al Jazeera.

The Glasgow-based legal team highlighted six reasons why al-Megrahi's conviction constituted a serious judicial error, but the SCCRC confirmed only two: "unreasonable verdict,quot; and "non-disclosure,quot; of evidence.

Al-Megrahi's conviction was largely secured on the basis that the clothing said to be wrapped around the bomb was traceable to a store in Malta owned by Tony Gauci, who testified that he sold it to the Libyan.

But the SCCRC stated that a judicial error could have occurred since there were reasonable doubts as to whether the person buying Gauci's clothing was, in fact, al-Megrahi.

John Mosey, whose daughter Helga, 19, died in the attack, also supported the request.

Speaking to Al Jazeera from his home in England, Mosey, a reverend, said the commission's decision, which led him to exclaim "Hallelujah," was "the end of a first step in a long battle."

Like Swire, he remains concerned that the grounds for appeal, selected by the SCCRC, "are limited."

But the commission's decision will likely reopen painful wounds, especially in the United States, where the families of many victims and law enforcement officials continue to view al-Megrahi as guilty.

However, Richard Marquise, who headed the FBI's American Lockerbie task force, told Al Jazeera that "the circumstantial evidence,quot; that put al-Megrahi behind bars in a Scottish jail "was overwhelming."

"I have seen the evidence; I personally know some of the witnesses and have read the entire transcript," said the special agent removed from the SCCRC's claim that "no reasonable trial court, based on the evidence conducted at trial, could having upheld the case against Mr. Megrahi was demonstrated beyond a reasonable doubt. "

"Those who issued a trial from an ivory tower were never involved in the investigation, nor did they attend a trial day."

In 2009, John Kerry, then chairman of the United States Foreign Relations Committee, outraged at the release of al-Megrahi, stated that "today's news from Glasgow turned the word 'compassion' in his head,quot; .

Then-US President Obama described the move as "a mistake."

In this file photo, Libyan Abdel Baset al-Megrahi, who was found guilty of the Lockerbie bombing in 1988, left and the son of Libyan leader Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, gestures upon arrival at an airport in Tripoli, Libya ( The Associated Press)

Following the SCCRC decision, Anwar, the lawyer, told reporters that "a reversal of the verdict would have meant that the United States government and the United Kingdom were exposed for having lived a monumental lie for 31 years, imprisoning a man. who knew how to be innocent. "

Anwar contends that Libya became a scapegoat for Lockerbie because it was an outcast state.

The SCCRC's decision and the next appeal, which it hopes will be heard next year after the due process hearings, could make many in the international community uncomfortable, he said.

But while Swire has never wavered in his belief that al-Megrahi was innocent, he continues to sympathize with those family members, no less important in the United States, who might regret last week's trial.

"There are aspects of this case that need to be thoroughly investigated because we have examined it more closely in Britain and we do not believe that this (verdict) represents either justice or truth," he told Al Jazeera.

"And we are hell-bent on getting to justice and truth because accepting anything less seems an insult to the memories of those in our families who died on the plane and on the ground."