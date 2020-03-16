Liverpool transfers news and rumors | Football news





Sadio Mane has been linked with Real Madrid

The latest transfer news and gossip about players linked to Liverpool, and those who could leave the club.

The last players linked to a move to Liverpool …

Timo Werner – Werner has told him Sky Sports Still not convinced to join Liverpool, Manchester City or Manchester United by staying at RB Leipzig (Sky Sports, March 9)

The latest in players linked to a departure from Liverpool …

Sadio Mane – Mane is Real Madrid's main target this summer (Daily Mirror, March 14)

The last talk about the Liverpool contract …

Gini Wijnaldum Could Settle For Longer Stay At Anfield

Gini Wiljnaldum – Liverpool is in advanced talks to extend the Wijnaldum contract until 2023, including the option of another year at the top (Miscellaneous, March 16)

Adam Lallana – Lallana could be a player who is awarded a contract week after week after the suspension of the football season as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The FA and FIFA may grant a special waiver for continuous short-term contracts (The Athletic, March 16)

