Limit groups to less than 250, Austin, the last city in Texas to ban large gatherings – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the City of Austin became the last Texas community to ban large gatherings.

The city has issued an order prohibiting public and private events and other community gatherings of more than 250 people. The order also covers Travis County, where Austin is located.

Events that could be part of the ban include weddings, religious gatherings, and funerals. The ban will continue until at least May 1.

"This community should do everything possible to minimize the passage from person to person," said Mayor Steve Adler.

There were 56 cases of coronavirus in Texas, the State Department of Health Services reported Sunday. Harris County, where Houston is located, had the most cases with 10.

The vast majority of people who get the coronavirus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

In South Texas, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. ordered Saturday that all county-sponsored events with more than 250 people be canceled or suspended for at least 14 days.

Last week, Dallas banned public gatherings of more than 500 people for at least seven days.

The clinical director of the University of Texas announced Sunday that the school president, Greg Fenves, has tested negative for the coronavirus. Fenves was examined after his wife tested positive and another family member was presumed positive. Fenves will remain in self-isolation.

The school said that because Fenves had shown some flu-like symptoms earlier in the week, he may have been infectious before being tested. Anyone who has been in close contact with him is encouraged to remain isolated.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced Sunday that it will not allow nonessential visitors to access nursing homes due to significant health risks to residents of the coronavirus. Nursing home facilities are encouraged to use FaceTime, Skype or other similar means of communication for residents to maintain contact with family and friends.

The Austin race track that houses the US Formula One Grand Prix. USA And other motorsports series announced Sunday that it will close indefinitely after a series of cancellations due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the City canceled the South by Southwest art and technology festival.

The Circuit of the Americas was supposed to host the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas on April 5 and the IndyCar Challenge on April 26. Both races have been canceled. The track is also home to the USL Austin Bold soccer team and the league season has been suspended.

