Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter doesn't mind looking '12 years' all her life

The 21-year-old acknowledges that she looks much younger than her age as she sports a pink romper in the new Instagram photos, leading her fans to leave gushing comments.

Reginae Carter You don't earn your nickname Baby Carter for nothing. The rapper's daughter little Wayne and his ex-wife Toya Johnson a.k.a. Toya Wright She has acknowledged that she looks younger than her age and her fans agree with her.

In her latest Instagram post dated March 14, the 21-year-old shared a pair of photos with her pink and white block romper with long sleeves, combined with sneakers in the same color. She also sported a pink handbag with a silver long chain belt while complemented by a silver watch and silver bracelet.

Opting for a fresh look, Reginae kept her makeup to a minimum. She joked in the caption, "I'm going to watch 12 my whole life, I'm going to keep flying," while announcing that the photos were taken and shared in collaboration with Fashion Nova.

Without denying Reginae's beauty, a follower replied, "Yes, you are … just like your beautiful mom !!!" Sharing the same opinion, a second commenter wrote: "That last photo looks like @toyajohnson though." Another added: "Naturally just a BEAUTIFUL young lady, that's all."

Someone else told Reginae to embrace her younger appearance: "Believe me, they will appreciate it when they are 40 and still look 20." A fan praised her "natural beauty" for writing: "I love the fact that you are completely natural unlike some of these other ladies I see doing more!" #Naturalbeauty # No filters required !!! "

Reginae is the first child of Lil Wayne, who was born on November 29, 1998 when he was 16, to his high school girlfriend Toya Johnson. He has starred in the reality TV series "T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle" and "Growing Hip Hop: AtlantaShe was briefly a member of the R&B girl group OMG and released a song on her father's latest album "Tha Carter V", although she no longer pursues a career in music.

He has a large fan base on social media, with 4.8 million followers on Instagram. His fans have admired his styles and figure, which he previously revealed was the result of "training band and good hard work."