LeBron James makes Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter the happiest girl in the world in this video by doing this

One might guess that, as one of Beyonce and Jay-Z's children, Blue Ivy Carter has probably already met more famous people than the common person could imagine.

The powerful celebrity couple is known for having a friendly relationship with many other A-listers, as Beyonce's best friends include Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and her sister Solange, and Jay-Z is allegedly quite close to her colleagues. Diddy, Kanye. West and Meek Mill.

The two music stars also made headlines recently when they threw a party after the Oscars, and several celebrities were in attendance at the extraordinary event, including singer Adele, Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend.

Despite the fact that Blue Ivy is exposed to famous stars regularly, it seems like she can still be dazzled and has her idols like everyone else.

LeBron, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy after the Lakers' victory 🤝 pic.twitter.com/g58Bw9xJ7U – ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2020

The 8-year-old girl proved to be a huge basketball fan when she attended the last game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers at the Staples Center with her father.

However, after the athletic battle ended, Jay-Z and his progeny had a chance to speak for a while with iconic NBA player LeBron James, who then greeted the famous rapper.

Surprisingly, upon meeting the basketball legend, Blue Ivy seemed to be shy and even tried to hide behind her father.

In a video that captured the meeting, it appears that the "Brown Skin Girl,quot; contributor wanted to ask LeBron if he could sign a basketball for her, but he was too nervous, while Jay-Z gently encouraged his daughter to be brave. .

As a result, LeBron probably made Blue Ivy the happiest girl in the world, promising that she could wait for the dance on Monday after school.

A fan said, "Blue asked Bron for a ball? He's about to give you something over the top and extra, and I'm here for it. "

Another commenter stated: “I also realized that. He gave her a big hug when he met her and tried to reach her all the time, but still spent time with Blue Ivy. LeBron shows equal affection for both girls. While the other man seems to ignore that there were two little ones, both precious. Awww … I love her facial expression after the conversation as she leaves. Face with tears of joy.

This person stated, "Blue met countless celebrities, including her parents, but is nervous about Lebron Pleading's overly cute face."

Ad

Blue is still a little girl.



Post views:

two