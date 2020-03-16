Lebanon to Close Airport, Restrict Movement on Coronavirus | Coronavirus pandemic news

Beirut, Lebanon – Lebanon has told residents that it is their "duty,quot; to stay home unless they have urgent reasons not to do so as part of a "state of medical emergency,quot; aimed at containing the country's coronavirus outbreak.

The Rafic Hariri International Airport in the capital Beirut, as well as the country's land borders with Syria and its seaports, will be closed to all travelers starting Wednesday, Information Minister Manal Abdel-Samad said Sunday, after of an hour-long emergency cabinet. session.

Lebanon, which has so far recorded at least 99 cases and three deaths, had already banned flights from 11 countries affected by the coronavirus, including Iran, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, China and South Korea. .

Exceptions will be made for diplomats, NGO members and United Nations peacekeepers in the country, Abdel-Samad said. All measures will last until March 29.

During this period, all non-essential public and private institutions will be asked to close, with the exception of those necessary to maintain basic needs, such as bakeries and supermarkets, and to contribute to the coronavirus response effort, including in hospitals and pharmacies.

Private banks will also be required to maintain basic functions, Abdel-Samad said. However, a statement from the Association of Banks in Lebanon said they would close on Monday, until their operations could be coordinated with public institutions for the period from March 16 to 29.

An earlier, apparently leaked, statement had said they would close until March 29.

Banks have been at the center of an economic and financial collapse in Lebanon, closing for two weeks in October amid a shortage of dollars that has led the local currency to depreciate in value by more than 40 percent against the dollar U.S.

When they reopened in November, banks had introduced strict capital controls, meaning that anyone with an account at a Lebanese bank could not withdraw more than a few hundred dollars per month in a country where the greenback was used interchangeably with the Lebanese pound.

The shortage of dollars has affected imports of medical supplies, causing shortages during the fight against the virus outbreak.

Abdel-Samad said Lebanon's foreign minister was tasked with seeking help in the form of medical supplies from international organizations and other nations.

Activists and members of the protest movement against the five-month-old establishment in the country have asked politicians and ministers to donate their salaries to fight the coronavirus. Several of them said they would.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the outbreak has accumulated in the countless challenges facing Lebanon.

"The procedures we are implementing will have an impact on our economy, without a doubt, since the economies of other states have been affected. But the security of people and their lives is more important," Diab said after the session. of the cabinet.

Lebanon had already closed all schools, restaurants, bars, discos, markets and parks in an effort to avoid large gatherings.

Diab said the measures had caused traffic on Beirut's streets and at the airport to drop by 80 percent, allowing the country to "contain the first wave of the virus," but said everyone should be ready to participate in the effort to contain it completely. .

Faced with few places to go when the country closed, many Lebanese residents had started walking on the Beirut ledge. The boardwalk was crowded on Sunday morning before security forces arrived and struggled to clear the area in the afternoon.

"All citizens must vacate the ledge immediately," said a message broadcast by a police loudspeaker.

Before the cabinet's announcement, supermarkets in Beirut filled with customers buying large quantities of goods for the subsequent period, after reports emerged on Saturday that a state of emergency would be declared.

A supermarket cashier in Beirut's Hamra area said people were stocking up on non-perishable products: canned tuna and chickpeas, traditional Lebanese pickles and pickles, as well as flour, rice, sugar and oil.

"Business has been really good in the past few days," he told Al Jazeera, in contrast to the weeks leading up to the outbreak of the virus.

While some sought to obtain basic goods, others opted for more voluptuous purchases. A young man in a large Beirut supermarket decided to simply buy a large box of red wine and half a dozen packages of smoked salmon.

"Just the essentials," he said, with a wry smile.