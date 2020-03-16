Lebanese military court drops charges against & # 39; Butcher of Khiam & # 39; | Lebanon News

Beirut, Lebanon – The Lebanese military court dropped charges against a former member of an Israel-backed militia accused of supervising the torture of thousands of people in a notorious southern Lebanon prison decades ago.

The charges against Lebanese American Amer Fakhoury, who was a former member of the now-dismantled South Lebanon Army (SLA), a delegated militia backed by Israel during the occupation of Lebanon between 1982 and 2000, were dropped because the statute of limitations had expired, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Monday.

More than a decade has passed since the alleged crimes of kidnapping, imprisonment and torture of Lebanese were committed in 1998, the NNA said, as the court ordered their immediate release unless there are other criminal charges against him.

Fakhoury is accused of supervising the torture of thousands at Khiam prison in the 1980s and 1990s and of being personally involved in the murder of several detainees, earning him the nickname of Khiam Butcher.

He fled Lebanon along with hundreds of other former SLA members after Israel withdrew from the country in 2000, and eventually settled in the American state of New Hampshire.

He was arrested after entering Lebanon in September.

However, a civil case against Fakhoury by former Khiam prison inmates continues in a Beirut court accused of having arrested, jailed and tortured them.

'Insult to the liberated'

Nabih Awada, a former inmate in Khiam and one of the plaintiffs in the case, said Fakhoury had threatened to kill him shortly before he was released from Khiam prison in 1998.

"He said he would kill me by shooting me," Awada told Al Jazeera, recalling that Fakhoury was a high-level commander in the prison.

"The decision of the Lebanese court today to release this man is an insult to the released detainees and their families and a submission by the Lebanese authorities to the legacy of the Israeli occupation," he said.

Human rights groups and hundreds of former inmates at Khiam prison have said it was a site of torture and illegal detention during the Israeli occupation, charges denied by Israel.

The prison became a memorial after Israel's withdrawal, but was destroyed by Israeli forces during the 2006 war with Hezbollah.

Pressure from the United States

Lebanon had been under pressure from the United States to free Fakhoury, with Washington giving $ 1.7 billion in aid to the Lebanese armed forces since 2006.

But Fakhoury's arrest, along with Iranian-backed Hezbollah influence on the Lebanese government, invited threats of US sanctions.

Last year, US President Donald Trump withheld $ 105 million in aid to the Lebanese Army, as some in Washington called for a more aggressive policy toward Lebanon.

In January, US Senator Jeanne Shaheen said she was drafting a sanctions bill "to hold those responsible for Fakhoury's arrest accountable."

"Time is of the essence and the Lebanese government must understand that there will be consequences for his continued detention," Shaheen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement at the time.

Aya Majzoub, a Human Rights Watch researcher in Lebanon, told Al Jazeera that Fakhoury's acquittal, "reportedly due to the United States' threat to impose sanctions, mocks,quot; the Lebanese justice system.

Awada suspected that the influence of the United States played a major role in the military court's decision.

"The political forces and the judiciary in this country bow to the Americans," he said.

Majzoub noted that Fakhoury's release underscored the need to reform the 2017 anti-torture law, which establishes a 10-year statute of limitations for the prosecution of torture.

"Fakhoury will leave Scottish free despite credible evidence pointing to his involvement in the torture of thousands and the murder of several detainees in the infamous Khiam prison," Majzoub said.

"Parliament should urgently amend the law against torture and remove the statute of limitations so that victims of such serious crimes are not denied justice."