Leak says iPhone 12 performance will crush all new Android phones – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLca9af7ee513ab0325f2eaa0e1a9ed0d511% %MINIFYHTMLca9af7ee513ab0325f2eaa0e1a9ed0d512%

The iPhone 12 is expected to feature a new Apple A14 processor that should be faster and more efficient than the A13 Bionic on the iPhone 11.

The A14 series will likely be manufactured by TSMC in a new 5nm process, the first for the industry.

A new leak says that the A14 will be significantly faster than the A13, and therefore considerably faster than any of the best Android devices this year.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

For years, Apple has been at the forefront of chip innovation. The company's A-series chips that power the iPhone and iPad always outperform Android devices from the same year running the latest processors from Qualcomm, Samsung, and other chipmakers. Android has been trying to catch up on the iPhone ever since Apple introduced the first 64-bit chip for mobile devices, and Android phones still can't beat the iPhone's impressive performance. The latest A-series chip is the A13 Bionic processor that powers the iPhone 11 series, which is faster than anything available for Android devices. Benchmark tests showed that the Snapdragon 865 processor that powers the Galaxy S20 and other flagship Android 2020 phones is no match for the A13. Speed ​​comparisons in real life have shown the same when it comes to launching demanding applications or performing intensive tasks. The S20's massive amount of RAM helps Samsung make up for the lack of raw power, but it's still not enough. The A14 chips that will power Apple's iPhone 12 phones will be even faster than the A13, offering performance that is likely to be unmatched by any new Android device this year, and perhaps even next year, according to a new leak.

Each new generation of iPhone brings a new A-series chip that is not only faster than its predecessor, but also more efficient. The A14 is already expected to be a 5nm processor, and is likely to be the first such chip to hit the market this year. TSMC, which made the majority of previous iPhone and iPad processors, is expected to mass-produce the 5nm CPU for the iPhone 12.

%MINIFYHTMLca9af7ee513ab0325f2eaa0e1a9ed0d513% %MINIFYHTMLca9af7ee513ab0325f2eaa0e1a9ed0d514%

A first A14 benchmark just found its way online, Investigative snipers reports, revealing Geekbench 5 scores for the new chip.

%MINIFYHTMLca9af7ee513ab0325f2eaa0e1a9ed0d515% %MINIFYHTMLca9af7ee513ab0325f2eaa0e1a9ed0d516%

Apparently, the A14 scored 1,658 and 4,612 points in single- and multi-core scores, respectively, which are significant increases over the A13, which scores 1,329 and 3,468 scores in the same tests. We are seeing speed increases of between 25% and 33% compared to last year's model, which already exceeds the Snapdragon 865 (Qualcomm), Exynos 990 (Samsung) and Kirin 990 (Huawei).

This new report also notes that the A14 chip will apparently have a 3.1GHz clock speed, which is 400MHz higher than the A13's 2.7GHz speed. Apple never gives such details such importance when it comes to its ARM processors that power the iPhone and iPad. But if this leak is accurate, the A14 will be the first ARM processor to pass 3GHz. That's an important milestone for mobile chips, especially considering all the talk that Apple is working on its first MacBook with ARM. Newer generations of A-series chips have scored better in benchmarks than the Intel chips that power the MacBook Pro, sparking speculation that an ARM MacBook is imminent.

Even if this new leak is not accurate, the A14 is expected to significantly outperform its predecessor thanks to the jump to the new 5nm process. The report doesn't say how efficient the A14 chip will be compared to the A13, but that's probably the kind of information that only Apple has access to.

A variation of the A14 is likely to fuel future iPad pros, but that's just speculation at the moment. Apple is expected to unveil an iPad Pro update this spring, with the A13X as the likely CPU candidate for the new tablets. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 should be unveiled this fall, probably mid-September like previous models, but the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic may affect the launch event and actual release date of upcoming new iPhone 12 phones.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR