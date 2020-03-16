Lauren and Cameron are still married: Love Is Blind – Launches YouTube channel

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed ​​of Love Is Blind launched their own YouTube channel, MTO News has learned.

The couple is the most famous couple in the new Netflix original series Love Is Blind. They are also the first couple to commit to the show and eventually get married.

The two represent an early symbol of success for the new franchise. And it seems they want to capitalize on that, with a new YouTube channel.

Lauren and Cameron's YouTube channel is called Hanging With The Hamiltons. Right now, they only have one active video, and it features their channel. But things are looking good for the interracial couple. That video already has over a million views.

In addition, they already accumulated more than 300,000 subscribers with that video

Here is a preview:

Lauren and Cameron showed instant chemistry on Love Is Blind. During the show, race was a big topic for the couple, as they were both initially nervous about getting into an interracial relationship.

But the happy married couple said in a recent interview that they believe Netflix edited their discussions, to make the issue of race more important than it really was.