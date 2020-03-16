Home Entertainment Lauren and Cameron are still married: Love Is Blind – Launches YouTube...

Lauren and Cameron are still married: Love Is Blind – Launches YouTube channel

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed ​​of Love Is Blind launched their own YouTube channel, MTO News has learned.

The couple is the most famous couple in the new Netflix original series Love Is Blind. They are also the first couple to commit to the show and eventually get married.

The two represent an early symbol of success for the new franchise. And it seems they want to capitalize on that, with a new YouTube channel.

