LAPD Supervisor Tests Positive for Coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department said Sunday that one of its supervisors has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

This marks the first confirmed case of the virus within the department, according to a statement.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the officer who was diagnosed began having flu-like symptoms around March 5. He went home and received a positive coronavirus test on Sunday.

The department said it is showing improvements and is expected to make a full recovery.

"Thorough cleaning and disinfection of the work area of ​​the employee involved in the Pacific Division should be completed at the end of the day," the department said. "At this time, no other Pacific Division personnel have experienced symptoms or been isolated."

