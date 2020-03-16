Lamar Odom intoxicated enters into heated dispute with rapper N.O.R.E. During the Interview

The former NBA star almost hit the punches with rapper & # 39; Superthug & # 39; during the recording of the podcast & # 39; Drink Champs & # 39; from N.O.R.E., since the basketball player feels & # 39; disrespected & # 39; from what the host says.

Provide Lamar Odom having alcohol during an interview might not be the best idea. The professional basketball player, who appears to be intoxicated, almost quarrels with N.O.R.E. during the tapping of the latter's "Drink Champs" podcast.

In a little glance For an upcoming episode with Lamar as a guest, the former NBA star and host toast each other before the athlete says, "I feel disrespected," as he drags on his words. N.O.R.E. He seems to have no idea which part of his words hurts Lamar's feelings when he asks, "How, I don't understand."

"Like queens n *** a to queens n *** a", responds Lamar, while N.O.R.E. He says in a last part apparently in defense of himself: "If you Google yourself". The ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian He is seen making great hand gestures to express his frustration, before the N.O.R.E. Tell the crew, "Turn off all the cameras, guys."

The three boys are then seen getting up from their chairs, possibly to tackle their problem off camera. N.O.R.E. In addition, he scoffed at the apparently dramatic interview with a caption saying, "Wait what? He did not, however, mention in his Twitter post when the episode will air.

Meanwhile, people have weighed in on the heated argument between Lamar and N.O.R.E., comparing the podcast to VH1's reality television series "Love & Hip Hop", writing: "It seems Love & Hip Hop produced this."

"You shouldn't be drinking in the first place, that was irresponsible to everyone involved except kk …" commented another, since Lamar had opened up about his fight against drug and alcohol addiction in the past. According to the previous commenter, another added, "Why is this man drinking to begin with?"

"Why did they make him drink? He could have gotten a Royce," read another comment, while another similarly commented, "drink with a former addict? Nah fam." Another Twitter user wrote: "He should have checked his temperature before sitting down. Bruh could have that package."