Lady Gaga is making art while posing nude for PAPER

Lady Gaga It is never one to keep it simple.
Whether it's for fashion choices, memorable concerts, or musical hits, the A-list superstar loves being creative and being one step above the rest.
So perhaps it is not surprising that when the singer appeared on PAPERIn the annual edition of Transformation Spring, her photo shoot quickly made fans of pop culture excited.
While supporting your latest album ChromaticLady Gaga posed nude for the cover that was filmed by Frederick Heyman. "I give my consent to be naked with everyone in the room," she shared before taking off Versace's robe. "I think we are making art, this is not pornography." Shooting would also attract fans' attention thanks to its 3D scanning and CGI renderings.
Speaking of art, the singer talked about her music career and the ups and downs of living in the limelight. Despite all her success, Lady Gaga is the first to admit that happiness "is not that simple."
"I have clinical depression. Something happens in my brain where dopamine and serotonin don't fire the same way and I can't get there," he explained. "If someone says,‘ Come on, just be happy, I'm like, ‘You king, be happy."
During the interview, the Grammy winner also talked about finding ways to overcome pain. Although it can be difficult, honestly processing your past can result in healing.
"I can't tell you who, but I have met people who have told me, while sucking bottles and bottles of wine and using drugs, 'I will never do what you did. I will never take care of my heart and my emotions like you'. & # 39 ;, he recalled. "And it really made me think about what step it was for me in my life to decide to recover mentally."
Lady Gaga added: "I want my legacy to be the most beautiful journal I could ever have made. And the diaries must be true. I think when we start lying to ourselves in our diaries, we start creating secrets within ourselves. That doesn't help us. I like to look into my eyes now. "
