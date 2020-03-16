Lady Gaga is making art while posing nude for PAPER

Lady Gaga It is never one to keep it simple.

%MINIFYHTML49782494af8e7959c63c7bcec104484b13% %MINIFYHTML49782494af8e7959c63c7bcec104484b14%

Whether it's for fashion choices, memorable concerts, or musical hits, the A-list superstar loves being creative and being one step above the rest.

%MINIFYHTML49782494af8e7959c63c7bcec104484b15% %MINIFYHTML49782494af8e7959c63c7bcec104484b16%

So perhaps it is not surprising that when the singer appeared on PAPERIn the annual edition of Transformation Spring, her photo shoot quickly made fans of pop culture excited.

While supporting your latest album ChromaticLady Gaga posed nude for the cover that was filmed by Frederick Heyman. "I give my consent to be naked with everyone in the room," she shared before taking off Versace's robe. "I think we are making art, this is not pornography." Shooting would also attract fans' attention thanks to its 3D scanning and CGI renderings.

Speaking of art, the singer talked about her music career and the ups and downs of living in the limelight. Despite all her success, Lady Gaga is the first to admit that happiness "is not that simple."