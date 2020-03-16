La La Anthony flaunts her beach body in photos where fans mistook her for Beyonce: Carmelo Anthony's wife is also criticized for doing this

According to her millions of fans, La La Anthony's latest activity on social media has gotten most of her fans to compare the 38-year-old woman. Power actress of none other than Beyonce.

The television star traveled to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic to be with her son, Kyan Anthony, on his 13th birthday. The celebrity turned to Instagram to share a series of provocative photos from his vacation in the exotic destination, but most of his followers were more impressed by the striking similarity between La La's facial features and those of the 38-year-old woman. Lemonade performer.

The La La update to her Instagram page started with a stunning bikini photo, in which the actress flaunted her ample assets as she was only wearing a two-piece swimsuit with a sexy feline print.

It seems that La La also found the time to take a break from her hectic daily life, as the diva posed for the camera while submerged in an outdoor pool and plunged into the waist-high water.

The image proved to be a huge hit with the mother of numerous fans on the popular social media platform, and the snap soon appealed to thousands of people.

However, many enthusiastic fans flocked to the post's comment section to comment on how much La La was like Queen Bey.

One fan's comment read "Beyonce,quot;, while another was also initially confused, as it was written, "I thought it was Beyonce hahaha."

Meanwhile, many were also impressed by the toned figure of La La, and a follower praised his envious assets with the exclamation, "Good Lawd!" while others accused of having surgeries.

One person said, "La La Knowles 😍😍😍 Omg, you look so young … what did you do?"

One advocate explained, "If it was something you could 'do' to your face and you would look young, Kim would look young and then Kylie would look her age. That's #black, honey! I guess staying in the gym Eating well and drinking well has nothing to do with it.

This reviewer stated, "Let's start with your nose. So your skin tone has gotten a lot lighter over the years. That's just for starters. Quite the contrary. It looks like it's turning white." Okay, no. nothing wrong with her choices. "She is beautiful."

La La is truly impressive on many levels.



