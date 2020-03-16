Kylie Jenner reads books on soulmates after being back with her baby, Daddy, Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just gave her fans a look at her reading material. It seems that the young beauty magnate has been reading something about soul mates since she was reunited with her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

The Sun revealed that Kylie posted an Instagram story not too long ago in which she shared a photo from three books that she appears to be currently reading these days.

A Brian Weiss book is titled "Only Love Is Real,quot; and is described as "A Story of Reunited Soulmates."

An in-depth explanation of the book reveals the following according to information from the aforementioned online publication: “ It represents two strangers, Elizabeth and Pedro, who are unaware that they have been lovers for long centuries, until fate brings them together again. & # 39;

The same online post continues and quotes the following: ‘He shows how each and every one of us has a soul mate whom we have loved in past incarnations and who hopes to join us now. And he opens up completely new worlds for all of us everywhere, based on a unique and powerful truth … "

Aside from this, Kylie and Travis have been revealed to be back together and the break they took since October 2019 appears to have been beneficial to the couple.

Kylie has also been sharing all kinds of swimsuit photos these days, and the haters quickly skipped the comments to criticize her looks.

Somoene said: ‘So much operation ends up making them look alike. I had to look at the photo because I don't know if it was Kim or Kylie. It's a shame … & # 39;

Another follower wrote: Sigue Keep changing your face, your child won't recognize who you are! How can you teach your daughter to love herself if you didn't ?! you and your sisters look totally different now, and it's sad because all of you were beautiful. "

Kylie isn't bothered by all of these enemies, and she's living her best life these days.



