Kristofer Hivju self-isolates at home after diagnosis of coronavirus, & # 39; The Witcher & # 39; turns off

After the actor of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; To make the announcement, Netflix declares that they will organize a deep cleaning and disinfection of the set of their new program.

"game of Thrones"star Kristover Hivju has become the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus.

The Norwegian actor, who played Tormund Giantsbane in the hit fantasy series, announced the news via Instagram on Monday (March 16, 2020), revealing that he has been quarantined at home.

"Greetings from Norway!" he wrote. "I regret to say that today I tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus. My family and I isolate ourselves at home as long as necessary. We are in good health, I only have mild symptoms of a cold." (sic)."

He then urged others who suffer from or carry the virus to heed the World Health Organization's guidelines for staying safe and keeping the virus away from others.

"There are people at higher risk of this virus being a devastating diagnosis, so I urge you to be extremely careful," added the actor. "wash your hands, stay 1.5 meters away from others, quarantine; just do everything you can to prevent the virus from spreading."

"Together we can fight this virus and avoid a crisis in our hospitals. Please take care of yourself, keep your distance and stay healthy!"

Meanwhile, Kristofer's new show "The Wizard"It has been closed in the UK due to fears of the coronavirus.

"We have made the decision, effective immediately, to pause production for two weeks during this difficult time …," a statement from Netflix officials said. "This will give everyone time to make informed decisions about how to move forward."

"The coronavirus has posed challenging problems for everyone working on productions for Netflix. We are very grateful for all the work everyone has done to keep the cast and crew safe during this pandemic."

Since then, Netflix bosses have announced that they will carry out a deep cleanup of the set of "The Witcher," while advising the cast and crew to quarantine after Hivju's announcement.

"We pause production before we realize this, but as an added precaution we will close the production offices and Arborfield (studio) immediately and arrange for deep cleaning and disinfection."

"We are in the process of contacting those who were in close contact with the relevant person. However, due to the nature of this production, it is recommended that the crew and self-quarantine for 14 days monitor their temperature and seek care. medical advice if you experience any symptoms. "