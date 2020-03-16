KP: Genius Story: "Abuse in South Africa Prepared Me for Ashes,quot; | Cricket News

Catch all five episodes of our documentary & # 39; KP: Story of a Genius & # 39; On Demand now

















20:21



Our documentary series on Kevin Pietersen's headline career begins with a look at his upbringing in South Africa, his move to county cricket and his debut in England.

Our documentary series on Kevin Pietersen's headline career begins with a look at his upbringing in South Africa, his move to county cricket and his debut in England.

%MINIFYHTMLe425adc3a920188ec5d5fd1f3f6ce52011% %MINIFYHTMLe425adc3a920188ec5d5fd1f3f6ce52012%

He entertained, amazed, enraged, and divided. But for many cricket fans in England, Kevin Pietersen is the best hitter they have ever seen.

He achieved four Ashes victories, a first ICC World Trophy, nearly 14,000 international races and was involved in his fair share of controversy.

In & # 39; KP: Story of a Genius & # 39; – What can you see on Demand now? – Nasser Hussain traces the ups and downs of Pietersen's career in England, as well as his education in South Africa and his plans for the future.

Episode 1 – Taking the Jump

Nasser heads to Pietersen's cabin in South Africa to talk about his early days in Pietermaritzburg. KP's childhood was dominated by the sport, both rugby and cricket, but he insists that he was a late developer.

We also learn why Pietersen hit so low in order in South African domestic cricket, his views on the quota system at the time, and the time he hired Nasser and asked him to settle a county contract!

KP eventually moved to England and flourished, first at league cricket and then at the county level with Nottinghamshire, before entering international cricket in late 2004 and facing South Africa in early 2005.

What set me up for any Ashes battle was how loud the Wanderers were when I went out to bat. I'll never forget it, but it set the tone for 'this is how loud it will be, that's the amount of abuse you can have on any given day; the ashes are down here & # 39 ;. Kevin Pietersen

Pietersen says he was concerned about how the media and fans would treat him while playing against his birth country, and booed him in the Johannesburg bullring as he went out to bat.

But at the end of the series, having beaten three hundred, KP received a great ovation: a star from England was born well and truly.

Next stop, the ashes …

Watch part 1 of & # 39; KP: Story of a Genius & # 39; in its entirety in the video above.