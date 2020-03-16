Kodak Black publishes a handwritten letter from prison

Rapper Kodak Black may be behind bars, but he has not forgotten his fans and posted a handwritten note on his social media.

"RoadRunner Bill! Yes, so I put that shit into gear … I'm changing well, na, in a literal sense!" Kodak begins the letter.

The rapper claims that he is still being attacked and even physically assaulted in prison.

"DATPART Lol. I went to DHo for the shot. They gave me 60 days in the box but they suspended 30 in Dude end. I have to do 30 for the CO incident. F * ck I'm in cruise control! They hit me "I crossed my head about everything else. They took my 6m commissary, phone and email. They left my visit but I'm not anticipating that very well. Prolly later! All z I just don't like how people were playing my job!" DATPART YAY..You know that that guy Brad came to see me caught me in a "cool,quot; appeal situation. Das my Dirty Forreal. Jackboy and DJ shouldn't question my love, Kuz das Boomerang! "

Kodak was sentenced to nearly four years in prison in November after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest at a May concert.