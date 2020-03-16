Home Entertainment Kim Kardashian saw a lobster walking down the street, and I have...

Kim Kardashian saw a lobster walking down the street, and I have approximately 1,000 questions.

Yes, you read it well.

With the coronavirus declared a global pandemic and people's lives in general reversed, I think we can all agree that these are strange and confusing times.

But I don't think anyone …no one… could have predicted what you are about to see.

At some point today, Kim Kardashian was taking care of her own business when a locust walked toward her on the street.

Simply confused how a lobster walks on my street in Calabasas! What's going on?!?!?!

Did you escape from a pot of boiling water from someone's home?

Are you a little lobster businessman who just took a walk for fresh air during quarantine?

I like what is happening !!!

People are definitely trying to figure it out.

@KimKardashian is when you know the neighborhood is rich in lobsters walking

Okay, but seriously, I'm INVESTED in The Adventures of Kim Kardashian and The Wandering Lobster. I need to know what happened next. Kim, update us!

