Kim Kardashian saw a lobster walking down the street, and I have approximately 1,000 questions.

Yes, you read it well.
With the coronavirus declared a global pandemic and people's lives in general reversed, I think we can all agree that these are strange and confusing times.
But I don't think anyone …no one… could have predicted what you are about to see.
At some point today, Kim Kardashian was taking care of her own business when a locust walked toward her on the street.
"Just confused how a lobster walks on my street in Calabasas! What's going on?!?!?!" The 39-year-old man wrote on Twitter.
Did you escape from a pot of boiling water from someone's home?
Are you a little lobster businessman who just took a walk for fresh air during quarantine?
I like what is happening !!!
People are definitely trying to figure it out.
Okay, but seriously, I'm INVESTED in The Adventures of Kim Kardashian and The Wandering Lobster. I need to know what happened next. Kim, update us!
