Kim Kardashian found a live lobster walking down her street, no big deal

Like a wise man Kris Jenner He once said, "This is a case for the FBI."

On Monday afternoon, Kim Kardashian He took to Twitter to share some strange news.

%MINIFYHTMLe5532a0ea0cb4665fcf7ab2a194c90b313% %MINIFYHTMLe5532a0ea0cb4665fcf7ab2a194c90b314%

"Just confused how a lobster walks on my street in Calabasas! What's going on?!?!?!" keeping up with the Kardashians The star tweeted, along with a short clip of said lobster walking in Calabasas AF with no discomfort.

%MINIFYHTMLe5532a0ea0cb4665fcf7ab2a194c90b315% %MINIFYHTMLe5532a0ea0cb4665fcf7ab2a194c90b316%

Of course, like the founder of KKW Beauty, we have many questions.

Where exactly did Kim find this lobster? Did you walk away from the lobster or rescue it? Does the lobster have an owner? Better yet, does the lobster have a name?

But it looks like we might have some answers. the Calabasas Lobster already has his own Twitter Mind you, we can't make this up.

"Wtf I think I just passed Kim K's house,quot; the "lobster,quot; tweeted. "I like 1,000 and I'm going to bite kanye"