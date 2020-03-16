Khloe Kardashian reveals where she meets Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record where she stands Tristan Thompson.
On Sunday keeping up with the Kardashians Star shared a beautiful photo of herself twinned with True thompson. The sweet photograph showed the mother-daughter duo wearing matching white pajamas and sharing some cute hugs.
"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your dad and I love you!" Khloe captioned the image.
The father of truth, Tristan Thompson, also commented on the photo with three heart emojis. But don't twist it. When a follower asked if this post meant Khloe and Tristan were back together, the Good American boss wasted no time in addressing the speculation.
"It means that her parents love her beyond measure," Khloe replied.
This was not the first time that a follower had questioned his status. Fans also had a few questions after the Cleveland Cavaliers player left some flirty comments on social media. For example, he wrote "shameless,quot; under a photo of Khloe two weeks ago and called it "perfection,quot; in a comment in November.
That same month, a source told E! News "Tristan is always trying to get Khloe back,quot;; However, the source said the athlete "wants what he cannot have."
"He feels guilty and knows how badly he was wrong," the source said at the time. "Khloe was the best thing that happened to her and she knows she made a lot of mistakes. She is trying to make it up to her. She sends Khloe presents and compliments her with compliments. She is in a great place in her life where she is focused on True and parenting together with Tristan. She is not interested in giving him another chance. She is glad that they have come to a quiet place and can be a family with True, but that is all. "
Khloe and Tristan split in 2019 after their cheating scandals. The two had dated for over two years and had welcomed their first child together in 2018.
Since the separation, the two have focused on parenting together. From celebrating the holidays together to celebrating True's first birthday, celebrities continue to put their daughter first. In fact, Khloe told her followers in December that the exes "are raising very well right now."
"I want us to have a healthy, kind and, yes, loving relationship where True can see his mother and father hug each other when we see each other," Khloe said in an episode of Keep up with the Kardashians. "Tristan is really trying to show that he regrets it on a daily basis, whether it's a good gift, a text message. I appreciate that because I know he is trying, so I think we are slowly moving in the right direction of being friends." as well as excellent co-parents. "
keeping up with the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only on E!
