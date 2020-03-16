Khloe Kardashian reveals where she meets Tristan Thompson

%MINIFYHTML5679dbccf151482a42f521d42915c91913% %MINIFYHTML5679dbccf151482a42f521d42915c91914%

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record where she stands Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday keeping up with the Kardashians Star shared a beautiful photo of herself twinned with True thompson. The sweet photograph showed the mother-daughter duo wearing matching white pajamas and sharing some cute hugs.

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your dad and I love you!" Khloe captioned the image.

The father of truth, Tristan Thompson, also commented on the photo with three heart emojis. But don't twist it. When a follower asked if this post meant Khloe and Tristan were back together, the Good American boss wasted no time in addressing the speculation.

"It means that her parents love her beyond measure," Khloe replied.

This was not the first time that a follower had questioned his status. Fans also had a few questions after the Cleveland Cavaliers player left some flirty comments on social media. For example, he wrote "shameless,quot; under a photo of Khloe two weeks ago and called it "perfection,quot; in a comment in November.