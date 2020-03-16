Khloe Kardashian hugs her daughter True Thompson amid social estrangement

Khloe Kardashian is at home with her baby, True Thompson. People have been advised to stay home as much as possible these days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As you know, the WHO declared the outbreak to be a coronavirus pandemic, and various steps are being taken to try to contain the virus as much as possible worldwide.

Khloe hangs out at home with baby True, and she just shared the cute photo with her daughter on social media.

Check it out below.

‘The only thing I need you to remember is how much your dad and I love you! Lo ’Khloe captioned the photo.

In the photo, you can see Khloe on Sunday snuggling up to her baby as they both wore matching light pink pajamas.

Someone commented: ‘Ahhhh !!! This makes me smile. I love the REAL love between you, Tristan and True! Shared parenting is real and I am very proud of your strength. SO MUCH LOVE ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ’

A follower said: ‘The nice picture ever !!!!!!!!!!!! KOKO! I LOVE YOU SO LITTLE GIRL "omg,quot;, and another commenter posted this: "And also how much is your mother an inspiration to the world !!"

Someone else wrote, "You literally look a lot alike in this picture, mommy tutus," and another commenter posted this: "something I wish my mom would have told me when my dad left."

One fan said, "She is such a beautiful girl @khloekardashian," and one commenter wrote, "Yes girl, block out all the noise and focus on that girl and her feeling of love."

Khloe impressed her fans for the past few days when she shared some new photos showing her curves in a swimsuit – fans love the look. Khloe has been working on her fitness and has cut back.



