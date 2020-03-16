Khloe Kardashian asks God for protection for humanity amid the coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML5c48dec50207e094b9cc838f09e3e8df11% %MINIFYHTML5c48dec50207e094b9cc838f09e3e8df12%

By weighing the spread of COVID-19, the & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; star He tells his followers to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Khloe Kardashian He urged fans to "take care" while sharing a message of solidarity amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The "keeping up with the KardashiansThe star took to her Instagram stories on Friday (March 13) when she shared her thoughts on the spread of the disease, which has seen more than 162,000 recorded cases of the disease, resulting in more than 6,000 deaths.

Revealing that she is praying for her "family, friends and humanity" to overcome the crisis, the mother of one wrote: "God, please protect my family, friends and humanity. Make us invisible to the virus or whoever contains it, help those who are sick and care for the most vulnerable. "

The reality TV star also shared some tips with fans on how to stay healthy, adding, "I always care about the mind, body, and soul. Now more than ever, it is so important to take care of yourself and those around you." .

"Please stay safe and healthy and take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones," he shared.

Kardashian also advised fans to wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their faces, clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces daily, and stay home if they are sick.

Post comes after Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian He shared a clip on his social media, revealing that he invited a health professional to his home to offer advice on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Among the tips he shared was avoiding contact with others when possible and greeting family and friends with a "little bow" or a blow to the foot.

Kim, a mother of four, was also seen cleaning supplies with antibacterial wipes before bringing the products home.