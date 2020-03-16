Khabib vs. Ferguson "will keep happening,quot; despite further postponements, says Dana White

Khabib Nurmagomedov's light title fight against Tony Ferguson will continue despite the next three UFC events being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, UFC President Dana White announced Monday.

Fight Night 170 in Brasilia, Brazil, was contested on Saturday in front of an empty arena, and the situation in the United Kingdom led UFC London, which was scheduled for March 21, to be relocated.

White managed to find an alternate location and replacement for Leon Edwards, who was slated to face former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Gilbert Burns was allegedly the replacement.

After receiving instructions from President Donald Trump on Monday that the meetings would be no more than 10 people, White was forced to cancel the following three cards.

He remains confident that Nurmagomedov's meeting with Ferguson, which has not happened despite being scheduled on four separate occasions, will continue, even if he has to move from Brooklyn, New York, to a different country.

"We are ready to depart Saturday from Fire Lake Arena (on an) Indian reservation in Oklahoma City. We have the card, we have the fighters, we have everything," White told ESPN.

"But obviously, the president only spoke to the country and basically said now: He started with 50 people in one room, which made it difficult, so we complied, we got all the fans out and made sure that there were so few people from production in the hall. " the room as possible. But we took it out last Saturday. Now they say there shouldn't be more than 10 in a room.

"That is impossible. We cannot do it. We have complied with everything the government and doctors have said they should do and now we have no choice but to postpone these fights."

"So we are postponing the next three events, but Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib, April 18, is still underway and that will continue to happen."

"These three postponed fights will continue to happen. Khabib-Tony is on the original date. We will continue to fight."

"We are going to follow these guidelines and hope that it all goes away in April," added White. "(Nurmagomedov versus Ferguson) is going to happen, without crowds, whatever it takes. It's probably not going to be in the United States, but it's going to happen."

Woodley said he was now turning his attention to a meeting with Colby Covington.

"When we get back up and running, it will be Clout Chasing Covington and me. I don't want to hear another name!" Woodley posted on Instagram.

However, Edwards was unwilling to let him escape, saying on Twitter: "Tell that boy he can't run away from me, his scream was delayed."