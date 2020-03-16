Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving could lead an unlikely Nets career if they return to the playoffs

%MINIFYHTML2848c0b89f6a2022b2acfb44c5aa8baa11% %MINIFYHTML2848c0b89f6a2022b2acfb44c5aa8baa12%

Kevin Durant has long hoped he could dress for the EE team. USA This summer at the 2020 Olympics after tearing his Achilles apart the last postseason.

%MINIFYHTML2848c0b89f6a2022b2acfb44c5aa8baa13% %MINIFYHTML2848c0b89f6a2022b2acfb44c5aa8baa14%

It never occurred to him, or anyone, really, that he could play for the Nets this season after signing with Brooklyn as a free agent.

%MINIFYHTML2848c0b89f6a2022b2acfb44c5aa8baa15% %MINIFYHTML2848c0b89f6a2022b2acfb44c5aa8baa16%

Since the NBA is unlikely to resume until at least mid-June due to restrictions on large gatherings in the US. The USA, Durant and Kyrie Irving have an outside chance to join the Nets' active playoff roster. If that happened, the team would be well positioned to make an unlikely postseason run despite a low level (they are currently ranked No. 7). Irving underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery earlier this month, a procedure that general manager Sean Marks said would put him in a position to participate in summer training (a moment he could now line up for the playoffs).

MORE: The latest CDC recommendation could mean there will be no sports until June

Durant's former business partner Rich Kleiman told The Washington Post last week that the Tokyo Games are "definitely a possibility,quot; for the striker to return. However, the Olympics may not take place this summer due to the continuing coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic.

Kleiman appeared on ESPN Radio's "Golic & Wingo,quot; on Monday to tone down conversations about Durant's return, calling the possibility "unrealistic," although he acknowledged that it was difficult to have a definitive perspective at the moment.

"It seems that (Durant playing in the 2019-20 season) was clearly not something that was on the cards before all this," said Kleiman. "And now, I think, like the rest of the world, it's hard to take more than just day to day."

Irving, just a few weeks after retiring from surgery, is also a difficult thing to play again this season, even if the game doesn't conclude until late summer.

Still, it's fun to imagine how disruptive Brooklyn could be in the east if it has its superstars available. Here are the reasons the Nets would be (and wouldn't be) a serious contender in a delayed postseason with Durant and Irving:

Why: When healthy, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving make the best combo in the East

The only comparable double hit is that of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton of the Bucks, a duo largely led by Greek Freak, an MVP candidate. Durant and Irving are NBA champions who have 16 combined appearances in the All-Star Game, 11 NBA honors, two Rookie of the Year awards, and one MVP. They have hit two of the most iconic shots in the NBA Finals of the past decade. For all his dramas and antics that often take place during the regular season, there's no question about his abilities to minimize distractions when games are more important.

Why not: Brooklyn would probably never have the advantage of playing at home.

Even in the optimistic scenario of Durant and Irving returning to the fold, Brooklyn would currently have to go through Toronto in the first round and would almost certainly have no advantage on the home court at any point in the postseason if they advance past No. 2 raptors. of seeds.

Why: Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert are fantastic secondary scorers

Most Eastern Conference playoff teams are built in-depth on building the superteam roster. The Nets somehow have the best of both worlds when Durant and Irving are available. As the team has shown without its stars, there's plenty of depth worth playoff minutes. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (20.6 points, 6.8 assists per game) and winger Caris LeVert (17.7 points per game, 38 percent shooting from 3) are particularly strong options to complement Durant and Irving. Sniper Joe Harris, versatile striker Taurean Prince, and great reserve Jarrett Allen are good additional pieces with unique abilities.

Why not: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would be rusty

After being away for a full year, Durant may be a shell of himself, even if he is allowed to return. Irving has also missed most of the campaign, dressing only for 20 games. Rounding out the form of the game by trying to get a playoff hassle is a great question.

Why: so would the rest of the NBA

Durant and Irving would be rusty. But who wouldn't it be? With no one playing a game for at least three months, the overall quality of basketball would probably be quite harsh.

Why not: other teams could get players back, too

The Raptors and Celtics have battled injuries on their rosters throughout the season, and a few months off is the ideal antidote to any lingering ailment. The 76ers could also return Ben Simmons, though his back injury seems serious enough to jeopardize his medium-term future.