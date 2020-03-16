Kenya Moore tells fans that RHOA season 12 will be epic: "My receipts are ready!"

Kenya Moore freaked out her fans when she revealed on her social media account that RHOA's twelfth season would be quite epic. He also said that he has many receipts and will reveal all false friendships in the program. Check out their ad below.

‘The RHOA season 12 reunion will be EPIC! The # TRUTH about all these # FALSE friendships will be exposed. Secrets have been kept for too long. All the snake heads will be cut off. My receipts are ready. #RHOA # RHOASeason12Reunion, "Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said, ‘She couldn't wait to talk about her problem with her marriage. HUSBAND is the last thing that should have come out of his mouth … "

A follower hit NeNe and said that ‘Nene is clearly jealous of you and Cyn's friendship. Why is it up to Portia to go tell Cyn what you said is not up to her?

Another commenter also said that ‘Kenya I really feel bad for you. Nene is going under the belt ", and someone else posted this:" You better be closed with fashion too Kenya! You have been this season, you have to show off! "

A commenter posted: ‘You are such a beautiful person. Don't lower yourself to their standards. She is still a lady, even when others are not. 😘 ’

Someone else said: ‘I can only imagine. Maybe we know the truth about all those women Nene said were her friends who came to her event. 🤦🏽‍♀️ ’

A follower posted this: "Don't take away the frustration from the other girls, Kenya … let them live."

A commenter said: ‘Yes, because I can see the false friendship. @thekenyamoore you are the bomb! It's still you. "

Ad

Earlier today, The Shade Room was reported to have shared a clip where fans could clearly see that NeNe and Kenya reached a point where NeNe seemed to be really close to putting their feet on Kenya.



Post views:

0 0