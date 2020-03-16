Kenya Moore hints at exposing & # 39; false friends & # 39; at the meeting & # 39; RHOA & # 39;

Bravo

In related news, the dispute between Kenya and fellow 'RHOA' star NeNe shows no sign of ending as the two nemesis are engaged in heated discussion during the ladies' trip to Greece.

The next special meeting of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"Season 12 is going to be epic, according to Kenya moore. The cast member of reality series Bravo recently visited his Instagram account to hint that he would bring receipts at the next meeting.

"The RHOA season 12 reunion will be EPIC! The # TRUTH about all of these # FALSE friendships will be exposed," so the mother of one wrote next to a picture of a bunch of receipts. "The secrets have been kept for too long. All the snake heads will be cut off. My receipts are ready."

Although it looks like Kenya will come prepared for filming, people really didn't think things would go their way. "Kenya with Karma. Porsha and Nene are great. Let it go," said one fan, referring to other "RHOA" stars. Porsha Williams Y NeNe leaks. Apparently thinking that Kenya was childish, another fan wrote: "How old is he? Why is he acting like this?"

Others suggested that Kenya take care of her affairs and her failed marriage to Marc Daly, with whom she shares her daughter Brooklyn. "Kenya, honey, worry about your little baby marriage …", someone shared a tip for her. Meanwhile, another comment said: "Where does Marc get despite being a good sister? You always cast a shadow until it's about that miserable marriage", with a person who says: "That's why your marriage is failing !!!!!! "

In related news, the dispute between Kenya and NeNe shows no sign of ending. During the ladies' trip to Greece, the two nemesis were engaged in a heated discussion. During an excursion, NeNe calls Cynthia for being too easy for Kenya. NeNe called Kenya a "big thug, you son of a bitch," which made Kenya feel offended and replied, "Wait a minute. Did you just call me a bitch? What is this?"

NeNe did not back down and further challenged Kenya, "What are you going to say about it? What are you going to do about it?" When Kenya asked, "Do you want me to fight with you? What are you talking about?" NeNe replied, "No, you can't fight me, girl. You would lose. So all you're going to do is spread your mouth." With that, all hell breaks loose. NeNe was later seen threatening to throw peanuts at Kenya.