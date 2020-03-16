Kentucky Derby to be postponed from May to September, report says

The Kentucky Derby 2020 will be postponed, from the first Saturday in May to the first Saturday in September, Louisville, Kentucky, the WDRB television station reported Monday. The global coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic is at the heart of the decision.

This will be the first time since 1945, when World War II was drawing to a close, that the Race for the Roses will not take place in May.

Churchill Downs in Louisville, which hosts the Derby, the thoroughbred horse racing event, has not commented on the WDRB report. There were reports earlier Monday that the track would have an announcement Tuesday about the race.

A postponement to September follows what Hall of Fame coach Bob Baffert told reporters Saturday at Santa Anita Park in California.

"Churchill says they are not going to lead the Derby without the people there, so I listen maybe in June or September," Baffert said, according to USA Today.

The Kentucky Derby regularly draws crowds of more than 100,000 over the weekend. Such gatherings will not be allowed as long as the coronavirus continues to spread and then run its course. Social distancing is considered a key weapon to stop the virus.

A change to September 5 would put this year's race, the event's 146th race, on Labor Day weekend.