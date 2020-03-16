Karl-Anthony cities to donate $ 100,000 to Mayo Clinic for COVID-19 tests – Up News Info

Home Local News Karl-Anthony cities to donate $ 100,000 to Mayo Clinic for COVID-19 tests...

Karl-Anthony cities to donate $ 100,000 to Mayo Clinic for COVID-19 tests

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns announced that he will donate $ 100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to test for the COVID-19 virus.

The Minnesota-based medical system said it expects Towns' money to help increase the capacity of COVID-19 from 200 tests per day to more than 1,000 per day in the coming weeks.

The Mayo Clinic has been working for the past month on developing its own virus screening test to complement other existing pathways.

