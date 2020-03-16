Karl-Anthony cities to donate $ 100,000 to Mayo Clinic for COVID-19 tests – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns announced that he will donate $ 100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to test for the COVID-19 virus.

The Minnesota-based medical system said it expects Towns' money to help increase the capacity of COVID-19 from 200 tests per day to more than 1,000 per day in the coming weeks.

That is why I will donate $ 100K to support these efforts. Thank you to Mayo Clinic workers and to all healthcare workers who work 24 hours to treat us. You are our heroes

We are all in this together, let's protect ourselves and the community around us. – Karl-Anthony Cities (@KarlTowns) March 16, 2020



The Mayo Clinic has been working for the past month on developing its own virus screening test to complement other existing pathways.

