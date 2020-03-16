Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker are hanging out at home with their children – see the sweet family photo

During these stressful times, Kandi Burruss decided to stay home with her family. She just shared a photo with Todd Tucker, Ace Wells Tucker, Blaze Tucker and told her fans that they are hanging out at the house these days.

‘Go out with our mini me. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @ todd167 @acetucker @blazetucker ", Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I loved your interview with Jenna and Hoda! Very informative! "And another follower spoke about Blaze:" It's definitely Kandi's mini-me! Twinning! "

Another follower also agreed that the children are twinning with their parents: "Ace looks like Todd and Blaze looks like you," and someone else posted this: "He stole your whole face from such a beautiful family! "

A follower took over Kandi's family and posted this: "You have a beautiful family, Kandi, your twin is so cute," and another fan said, "Ace looks a lot like Riley!" Beautiful family. ❤️It ’

Someone else posted: "Ooooooh Blaze looking like his real dad. I am this photo,quot;, and a follower wrote: "Continue happiness and success for you and your family! I love you @kandi ♥ ️ ♥ ️’

Kandi made it very clear that she will be hanging out at her house these days after the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a pandemic. She shared a photo in which she is together with her son, Ace Wells Tucker.

‘Sit down with my little favorite @acetucker. Sidebar … why does Ace's feet look so big in this photo? "Kandi captioned her post.

Many people were excited about her and Todd's son and told Kandi that she was making the best choice by staying home during such a difficult time.

Things will definitely get better, but until then, there is more to come, that's for sure.

Ad

Stay tuned for more information on the coronavirus pandemic and stay safe!



Post views:

0 0