Kaiser prepares for surge in coronavirus patients, opens test sites for driving – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – With healthcare professionals waiting for the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) to accelerate, Kaiser Permanente is establishing multiple access testing sites for its members at East Bay locations.

The entrance testing sites are for Kaiser members only and only for those who meet the criteria for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and have a doctor's order to get tested, Kaiser officials said Sunday.

Kaiser spokeswoman Kerri Leedy did not say where these service stations are operating, as they are not open to the public. This is a pilot program currently being tested at Kaiser Northern California Medical Centers.

"We hope that all of our medical centers will eventually offer some form of alternative testing sites," said Leedy.

The test locations will allow Kaiser to safely screen patients for COVID-19 while minimizing potential exposure to COVID-19 to Kaiser staff, other patients and the community at large, Leedy said.

In a Sunday news conference call, Marty Ardron, Kaiser's senior vice president and area manager for the HMO's Diablo service area, which includes much of downtown Contra Costa and eastern Contra Costa and Alameda, said that Kaiser is ready for an increase in COVID-19 patients.

