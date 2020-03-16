Judge Denies Ohio Governor's Attempt To Postpone State Presidential Primary Election

%MINIFYHTML38729b974817a6f24a7ea57b9c11876b11% %MINIFYHTML38729b974817a6f24a7ea57b9c11876b12%

An attempt by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to delay the presidential primaries from Tuesday until June 2 has been denied by a Franklin County judge, according to the Columbus Office.

DeWine had filed a lawsuit in an attempt to delay the primary to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. DeWine specifically cited the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to avoid large meetings that he said would make it impossible to hold elections on schedule, Columbus Office reports.

"It is clear that tomorrow's in-person voting does not fit and cannot meet these CDC guidelines," said DeWine. at his daily press conference. He also said the state does not want to force its vulnerable populations, which are more susceptible to the virus, to have to choose between their health and vote.

"We should not compel them to make this choice, the choice between their health and their constitutional rights and duties as American citizens," added DeWine. "Furthermore, we should not be in the situation where the votes of these people, who are in conflict, are suppressed."

I think when we look back on this we will be happy that we did. Votes that have already been cast will continue to count, and this recommendation would allow others to vote in the future. # COVID19 # COVID19OhioReady – Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

DeWine does not have the authority to order that the main date be changed, except in the case of an invasion. He said the lawsuit would be filed in Franklin County to delay the election, adding that he expected the judge to side with the plaintiffs. The Ohio secretary of state said he was ordering the state attorney general not to contest the lawsuit, the Wall street journal reported. Ohio has 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far.

Ohio is one of four states, along with Arizona, Florida, and Illinois, scheduled to hold primaries on March 17. Georgia has delayed its primary until May 19, and Louisiana delayed its primary until June 20.

Update March 16, 7:55 p.m. ET: He added that a judge has denied the request.