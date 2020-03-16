Jordyn Woods responds to critics who tried to revise her for using Abaya in the mosque

Jordyn Woods has responded to critics who recently criticized her for bringing an abaya to a mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Jordyn was published in traditional Muslim attire often during a family vacation in the United Arab Emirates.

She was accused of making fun of traditional clothing and called her for not covering her hair properly.

"You and Haram have made an offensive mockery of our religion …" wrote one commentator.

"Oh, so if they wear it they are praised, but when Muslim girls wear it are they beaten up and called terrorists?" another intervened.

But Jordyn says she has it covered.

"For those of you who don't know how to enter the Mosque, you must wear an Abaya. It was an incredible experience to be able to see the beauty of another culture," he wrote in a clip posted on Instagram.

Many others praised her:

"There are people here accusing her of mocking Islam, but I disagree. She is not a Muslim, so she is not obliged to cover herself completely or anything like that. Respect is wearing the abaya and covering her head before entering. She is a visitor to our house of worship, so Alhumdulilah and welcome ❤️ "wrote another follower.