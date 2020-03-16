John Oliver criticizes Trump for the response to the coronavirus in & # 39; Last Week Tonight & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLaf88d1f3de97af36fea209dda4a5e81911% %MINIFYHTMLaf88d1f3de97af36fea209dda4a5e81912%

John Oliver was not at his usual desk for the Sunday episode of "Last Week Tonight,quot;. Instead, he recorded from a new location with no audience after employees at the Up News Info Broadcast Center tested positive for coronavirus.

Oliver passed the program focused on providing relevant information about the disease and fighting what he called "disinformation,quot; by President Donald Trump.

Oliver used his standard technique of playing video clips of Trump's public statements and refuting them, because, as he put it, "Nothing is right here. The president's response has sadly been characterized by disorganization and lies."

"Despite Trump's repeated claims to the contrary, the evidence is not yet available in most places to those who need it," Oliver said. "Which means we still can't adequately track the virus or know how fast it is spreading. That is not only catastrophic, because we have to fly blind in the fight against this pandemic, it is also deeply frustrating, especially when you see how countries like South Korea increased its testing capabilities. "

After several more minutes of ironically mocking Trump's public statements, Oliver grew serious, telling viewers that it would be better to stop listening to the president for his own safety.

"This is clearly frustrating and extremely puzzling, and is actively contributing to a sense of confusion in the country right now," Oliver said of Trump's public statements. "At this point, it might be better to put the president aside, don't worry, there will be plenty of time to be completely furious with him later, but the fact is that although this shouldn't be the case, it looks like we're going to be a little lonely here. "

