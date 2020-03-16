John Elway must find help from Phillip Lindsay in the Broncos' backfield

As a statement of intent, the new type is a good sign. Graham Glasgow has appeared in 93.6% of the Lions' offensive snapshots since 2017 with three dislocated fingers and a cheated thumb. He once promised his girlfriend this killer surprise gift. He opened it to find a poncho made from a sleeping bag.

Dude is going to fit perfectly.

For one thing, the Broncos' newest blocker, the former Detroit Lions hotelier and the University of Michigan, reportedly agreed to a four-year, $ 44 million deal Monday, is availableAs John Elway likes to say about Garett Bolles. The 6-foot-6-inch Glasgow can play anywhere along the inside of the offensive line, and according to Pro Football Focus, did not allow a sack last fall for 15 starts. That also flies.

Since the salary cap is the only coronavirus-proof insensitive left on the shelf, the NFL offseason seems to be as normal as the next two months will bring us, at least until they decide to keep the draft via FaceTime and Pigeon messenger. The Broncos delay the reality of social distancing longer than the rest of their sports peers, but only up to a point.

Glasgow is the pinwheel grinder, a strong complement to Dalton Risner on either side of Risner that finally lands. Elway and coach Vic Fangio have made no secret of their desire to buy tough and versatile men on both lines and in high school, now that the NFL shopping season is officially underway.

Because, with or without viruses, the road to a Super Bowl still runs through Arrowhead. And the road through Arrowhead involves an offense that routinely racks up 38-40 points per game, or one that keeps Kansas City quarterback / Westworld cyborg Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines, arms crossed in frustration, during The most time possible.

The Rams Way, chuck and duck, is more fun. The Titans Way, ground and pound, is so much more practical.

Glasgow conforms to the latter. But only if you are also saving a few pennies to put in the field.

Not to replace Phillip Lindsay, of course, but to spread the wealth. The wealth, the hauling and, optimally, the field.

A little thunder to complement Lindsay's oiled lightning. More thunder than the ones left in Royce Freeman's tank, anyway. If you're not Derrick Henry of Tennessee, now that you've been tagged, think of Henry Lite. If Melvin Gordon's decline makes him cringe, why not take a flyer on the safe Devonta Freeman or the Peyton Barber bruise, if the price is right?

Someone who can work short yards and pass with equal poise. Someone who allows you to put Lindsay in space. Someone who gives No. 30, the Broncos' best home run hitter, more opportunities to hit the fence.

Which brings us back to the Titans, who beat Kansas City in Nashville last November 10, 35-32, and had the Chiefs on the ropes in the playoffs before the roof began to collapse.

Tennessee ran for 225 yards with the Chiefs last fall, 188 of them came from Henry, whose afternoon included a 68-yard touchdown gallop. Mahomes can hit you with his arm, with his legs and with his head. He can't beat you while standing next to Andy Reid.

Since Week 1 of the 2018 regular season, the Chiefs are 1-4 when they hold the ball for 24 minutes or less in a competition. In that same span, the Broncos are 2-1 when their opponents have held the ball for 24 minutes or less.

The last four teams to lick Mahomes averaged 34.5 carries and 178.8 rushing yards on each of those wins. If you're dedicated to building support for this crime around Drew Lock, Glasgow is a whale of the first piece. I was just sure it wouldn't be the last.