Joe Budden: & # 39; Jay Electronica was hit by Jay-Z on his album !! & # 39;

Friday was the release of Jay Electronica's debut album A Written Testimony, but not everyone seemed to be fans of the album, especially Joe Budden, who insists that Jay-Z killed him on every song.

Listeners to the album will know that Jay-Z is on every track on the album, and the entire panel at the Joe Budden Podcast agreed that the decision to collaborate in that way was risky.

"It is a mistake," said Joe. "As a rapper, I'm telling you, he was hit [by Jay-Z]."

He continued, "Okay, this is hate, but it is rapper hatred. Because when they move the pole, as a rapper, I see it. For the last decade, they have mentioned Jay Elec with Hov. And Jay Elec positions himself in that way in possibly one of the best songs from & # 39; Exhibit C. & # 39; That's the rhyme at the level of God. "

Joe says he hates the album.

"I hate this album. F * ck what they're talking about. I hate it," Joe said before adding, "Hate is my weakness. To say I'm disappointed, I didn't get into it expecting anything."