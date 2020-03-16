Joe Budden: & # 39; Jay Electronica was hit by Jay-Z on his album !! & # 39;

Friday was the release of Jay Electronica's debut album A Written Testimony, but not everyone seemed to be fans of the album, especially Joe Budden, who insists that Jay-Z killed him on every song.

Listeners to the album will know that Jay-Z is on every track on the album, and the entire panel at the Joe Budden Podcast agreed that the decision to collaborate in that way was risky.

"It is a mistake," said Joe. "As a rapper, I'm telling you, he was hit [by Jay-Z]."

