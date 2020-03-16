Joe Biden makes important announcement in democratic debate against Bernie Sanders

A few hours ago, the Democratic debate ended where former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders addressed various topics, including the coronavirus, the economy, President Donald Trump, and took the opportunity to speak about their potential career partners.

The couple started with what appeared to be a conversation, but then they clashed during what could be the last Democratic debate to take place at CNN studios in Washington, D.C.

During the debate, Biden made important news by officially announcing that if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination, he is fully committed to choosing a woman to be his vice president.

Barack Obama's former vice president explained: “I promise to choose a woman to be vice president. There are several women who are qualified to be presidents tomorrow. "

He added: "Number one, I promised that if I am elected president, I have the opportunity to appoint someone for the courts who will be, I will appoint the first black woman for the courts."

He went on to say, "Secondly, if I am elected president, my cabinet, my administration will look like the country, and I promise to appoint a woman to be vice president. There are several women qualified to be president tomorrow. I would choose a woman. to be my vice president.

CNN moderator Dana Bash seemed shocked by the news and asked Biden again if he was committing on live television to choosing a woman to be his running mate after answering a separate question, and the Former Vice President answered affirmatively "Yes,quot;.

When Senator Sanders, a Vermont independent, was asked if he won the Democratic nomination if he would call a woman, he said "in all likelihood."

The Vermont senator, 78, added: "There are progressive women out there."

The list of potential women in the race to be vice president includes war hero Tammy Duckworth, Oprah Winfrey, former Georgia House Speaker Stacey Abrams, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, California Senator Kamala Harris, the New Hampshire junior senator Jeanne Shaheen and New Hampshire Junior Senator Maggie Hassan.

Biden is expected to win the Democratic nomination for president.



