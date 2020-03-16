Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders face pandemic – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML458d42236fa4d8be76c0d8875c7cea7211% %MINIFYHTML458d42236fa4d8be76c0d8875c7cea7212%

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders attempted in Sunday's Democratic debate to present themselves as the best positioned to lead the nation through a global pandemic, with Biden pledging to deploy the military to assist with recovery efforts. and Sanders using the crisis to launch his much-sought review of the country's health system.

The fast-moving coronavirus dominated the 2020 campaign's first one-on-one confrontation, reflecting how the crisis changed the lives of Americans by closing schools, disrupting travel, and raising questions about the ability of President Donald Trump. to lead the nation in turbulent times.

"This is bigger than any of us, this requires a national concentration for each other," said Biden.

Biden and Sanders' recipes for addressing the public and economic health crisis highlighted the ideological divide between the two men vying for the Democratic nomination. Biden, a centrist who helped implement the financial bailout of the financial industry in 2009, warned that another government-backed economic bailout plan may be necessary in the coming months, while liberal Sanders suggested a tax on wealthier Americans. .

The stakes and ranking in the race for the Democratic nomination have changed dramatically since Biden and Sanders last debated less than three weeks ago. After a slow start to the primary season, Biden has taken the lead on the field, drawing overwhelming support from black voters and solidifying the backing of several rivals who have withdrawn from the race.

Biden seemed determined to keep his focus on the general election, making direct proposals to Sanders' supporters and pledging for the first time to select a woman as his running mate if she becomes the Democratic nominee. After Biden's announcement, Sanders said he "probably,quot; would do the same.

Sanders has struggled to expand his coalition beyond youth and liberals, and his path to the nomination is rapidly narrowing. Still, he seemed determined to make sharp contrasts with Biden at all times, challenging the former vice president to dismiss a super PAC supporting his candidacy and Biden as inconsistent during his career in supporting the financial industry and the health problems of women. women.

The Vermont senator also repeatedly pushed questions about the coronavirus into a now-familiar debate between him and Biden about health care. Sanders argued that the problematic shortage of coronavirus testing and anxiety about the readiness of the nation's health care system to cope with an impending surge of patients highlight why the US USA They should move to the government-run system, "Medicare for All," which it has long championed.

"One of the reasons we are not prepared, and we have not been prepared, is that we do not have a system. We have thousands of private insurance plans," said Sanders, who supports a comprehensive government-run health insurance program. . "That is not a system that is in place to provide medical care to everyone in a good year, without the epidemic."

Biden, who supports adding a public insurance option to the current system, argued that a pandemic was not a time to try to push for a revision of the US health insurance system, a politically arduous effort.

"This is a crisis," said Biden. "We are at war with a virus. It has nothing to do with copays or anything."

When the debate opened, Biden and Sanders shook hands and greeted each other with a blow to the elbow. They took their positions on podiums 6 feet apart in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. They addressed the nation, and each other, from a television studio in Washington without an in-person audience.

The pandemic has reversed the campaign for days, prompting Biden and Sanders to cancel protests and instead hold virtual events with voters across the country. His campaign staff are also working remotely, and the candidates, both in the late 1970s, said they were taking personal precautions to protect themselves against a virus that is a major risk to the elderly.

"I'm using a lot of soap and hand sanitizer," said Sanders.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. There are more than 167,000 confirmed cases worldwide.