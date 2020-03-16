Joe Biden agrees to elect a woman as vice president

During the first Democratic debate, between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, the former vice president surprised the country when he announced that a woman will be his vice president.

Biden stated:

Secondly, if I am elected president, my cabinet, the administration would resemble the country. I promise to choose a woman to be vice president.

He continued:

There are several women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would choose a woman to be my vice president.

In response, Bernie Sanders also said he would choose a woman.

He stated:

For me, it's not just about nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman and that there are progressive women, so my strongest tendency is to move in that direction.

The two also obviously discussed COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and medical care, as more than 3,000 people became infected and 65 died, according to NBC News.

There was also an update on how they are taking precautions from the virus. Both men insisted that they no longer have demonstrations and that all their staff are working from home.

Joe Biden is currently leading the polls with more than 100 delegates, compared to the Vermont senator. With four more states voting Tuesday, only time will tell if this debate influences someone's decision.

As always, the African American vote is a key component for both candidates. With many of Sanders' supporters being black, Joe Biden still has more black votes, according to the NY Times.

Roommates, who would you like to see Biden choose as his vice president?