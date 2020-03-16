Jimmy Fallon's handwash song brings big smiles to his kids

Sick of washing your hands? This song can change your mind!
As millions of Americans continue to stay home and practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon he decided to turn a common ritual into a charming song.
Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to experience the official song "Wash Your Hands,quot;?
"Wash your hands, wash your hands, don't touch your face," Jimmy started singing on social media while holding his guitar near the sink. "Wash your hands, wash your hands, don't touch your face."
He added: "If you wash your hands and don't touch your face, then the world would be a better place." Ta-da!
Maybe it's her two daughters Winnie and Frances smiling throughout the song. Maybe it's the fact that Jimmy is still super creative even when Tonight's show take an understandable break. Or maybe it's just the simple fact that the message is perfect!
Whatever the case, fans and followers can't get enough. And yes, the song is already entering people's heads.
Since Jimmy loves a good challenge, he asks his followers to create a 20-second song and share it using #WashYourHandsSong.
"I hope you are safe and at home and that you stay at home," added Jimmy on Instagram Stories. "(I hope you are) washing your hands and not touching your face. I am doing all the things I must do now."
You are also taking the time to pay for it. Over the weekend, the nightly host made a donation to Feeding America and urged his fans to do the same.
"Right now I am thinking about what we can do to help our most vulnerable populations: children who miss a food they can trust every day, our friends and family facing work problems, the elderly and low-income families. My family made a donation to @FeedingAmerica, who are working tirelessly to feed the needy across the country, "he shared. "Please join us."
Make a donation to Feeding America online now.
%MINIFYHTML4815cd7f05747b817ed63a81e0abe36317%%MINIFYHTML4815cd7f05747b817ed63a81e0abe36318%