Jimmy Fallon's handwash song brings big smiles to his kids

Sick of washing your hands? This song can change your mind!

As millions of Americans continue to stay home and practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon he decided to turn a common ritual into a charming song.

Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to experience the official song "Wash Your Hands,quot;?

"Wash your hands, wash your hands, don't touch your face," Jimmy started singing on social media while holding his guitar near the sink. "Wash your hands, wash your hands, don't touch your face."

He added: "If you wash your hands and don't touch your face, then the world would be a better place." Ta-da!

Maybe it's her two daughters Winnie and Frances smiling throughout the song. Maybe it's the fact that Jimmy is still super creative even when Tonight's show take an understandable break. Or maybe it's just the simple fact that the message is perfect!