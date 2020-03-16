Jesse Tyler Ferguson mourns the death of the modern family dog

Jesse Tyler Ferguson mourns the loss of his canine co-star.

On Sunday, it became known that Beatriz the French, who played Stella in Modern Family, has died. According to The explosionThe beloved cub died soon after fan-favorite ABC comedy ended its final episode on February 21.

Known as Jay Pritchett & # 39; s (Ed O & # 39; Neill) family pet, Stella joined the Modern Family He returned in season 2 when the patriarch reluctantly got a dog and hilariously came to love her more than his wife Gloria (Sofia Vergara) The role was initially played by another adorable canine until Beatrice took over in season 4.

After learning of Beatrice's death, Jesse turned to social media to express his condolences. "Rest in peace, sweet Beatriz," she shared on Twitter, along with a photograph of him and her husband. Justin Mikita with the precious scene thief in the Modern Family set. "We love you so much."

Just three weeks ago, Beatrice received a sweet greeting on the program's Instagram account in honor of National Pet Day. The post read, "Stellaaaaa, we love you! Happy #NationalPetDay."