Jesse Tyler Ferguson mourns the death of the modern family dog

Jesse Tyler Ferguson mourns the loss of his canine co-star.
On Sunday, it became known that Beatriz the French, who played Stella in Modern Family, has died. According to The explosionThe beloved cub died soon after fan-favorite ABC comedy ended its final episode on February 21.
Known as Jay Pritchett & # 39; s (Ed O & # 39; Neill) family pet, Stella joined the Modern Family He returned in season 2 when the patriarch reluctantly got a dog and hilariously came to love her more than his wife Gloria (Sofia Vergara) The role was initially played by another adorable canine until Beatrice took over in season 4.
After learning of Beatrice's death, Jesse turned to social media to express his condolences. "Rest in peace, sweet Beatriz," she shared on Twitter, along with a photograph of him and her husband. Justin Mikita with the precious scene thief in the Modern Family set. "We love you so much."
Just three weeks ago, Beatrice received a sweet greeting on the program's Instagram account in honor of National Pet Day. The post read, "Stellaaaaa, we love you! Happy #NationalPetDay."
With the Modern Family Series finale less than a month away, Jesse explained that it has been difficult to come to terms with the Emmy-winning sitcom ending after his epic 11-year career.
"It is very emotional. I am open to any advice you give me because I am not really dealing with it in an excellent way," he said. Sean Hayes during your visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show Already in February. "I think I'm holding back my feelings about it. It sneaks up in weird ways … I mean, I really adore (the cast). It's very, very sad."
Before the cast's final day of filming, the Broadway star shared a poignant message for fans via social media, where he can be seen sitting in the middle of an empty set.
"Never say goodbye because goodbye means leaving and walking away means forgetting -J.M. Barrie," Jesse wrote. "Tomorrow is the last day of filming @abcmodernfam. Thanks to all our fans. It's been 11 years and 250 great episodes."
%MINIFYHTML57d35af93a3b734968f31f6dbea82aa717%%MINIFYHTML57d35af93a3b734968f31f6dbea82aa718%