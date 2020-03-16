Jennifer Lopez shares tips for changing the game about success at any age

Jennifer Lopez you can do it all: movies, music, fashion and more.
While the statement is obvious, it could not ring truer today. On Monday, the 50-year-old icon launched his highly anticipated DSW shoe collection, which features sexy shoes, spring-ready espadrilles, and stunning sneakers.
"I am home, hoping they are safe. Here's something to perhaps brighten up your day …" he said. shared on social media, along with details of its latest release. "I am very proud to launch my new shoe collection."
Even when the world is pressing the pause button with the current coronavirus pandemic, the Bronx native is, as she put it, still making "lemonade with lemons right now."
For him Hustlers Actress, working hard is part of your DNA.
Speaking to Elle In the magazine, López spoke about her constantly evolving career, game-changing advice on how we can succeed at any age, and how she keeps herself busy while working from home.
"I'll tell you what I wish I had known about being 50 when I was younger: it's not over," Lopez explained, after being asked if women can really look like her at that age (note, the interviewer for the publication read a headline the Wall street journal with the same question)
"When I was 20, I don't know what I thought about being 50 except that it was basically the end," J.Lo continued. "I didn't think I would be in the best shape of my life. I didn't think I could say that somehow, my career is taking off, even though I've been going for a long time, you know?"
For the 50-year-old star, it's about rebelling against the old-fashioned idea that a woman can't excel after a certain age. Because, for her, age is just a number and we can all be successful no matter how old we are.
"I have a lot of experience now. I know that if I use it it is a great advantage," he shared. "The narrative that is told to women is that they make you graze at a certain age. And what I discovered is that it is just the opposite."
Jason Merritt / Radarpics / Shutterstock
She added, "If you keep working hard and trying hard, you can be better as a person physically, mentally, and emotionally. Stop asking, 'Will I look like this?' And just ask, 'What do I want to do next? ? Because you can make it happen, you know? And nobody told me that. "
Even when people participate in social estrangement in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, J.Lo still thinks like a businesswoman and keeps herself busy while at home.
"We are all trapped at home right now," he said. "I am! Everyone is quarantined and the world is upside down and crazy. So we have to make lemonade with lemons right now, right? We have to find ways to focus and work from home, but also find things to keep our high spirits. "
"For me, working from home is reading scripts, developing new projects, even training and learning new dance routines," he added. "Because now, you can use the time to prepare. At some point, hopefully soon, we will recover. We always recover."
His advice? "I don't know anything that makes me happier than buying a pair of shoes."
"And that is not to clarify this serious situation," he said. "And people work very hard to stop it. But we have to stay human and we also have to keep our sense of humor in difficult times."
López, who is the mother of twins Emme Y MaxYou are also using this time to enjoy being with your family.
"This is a very difficult time for everyone. There are so many people who are sick. We just want to contain it and work from home. Even my children work from home and are 12 years old! Now they have a virtual school! And we are all together in home, which makes me very happy, "he said. "For me, there is no greater luxury than spending real time with my children."
You can read Jennifer's full interview, here!
