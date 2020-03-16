Jennifer Lopez shares tips for changing the game about success at any age

Jennifer Lopez you can do it all: movies, music, fashion and more.

While the statement is obvious, it could not ring truer today. On Monday, the 50-year-old icon launched his highly anticipated DSW shoe collection, which features sexy shoes, spring-ready espadrilles, and stunning sneakers.

"I am home, hoping they are safe. Here's something to perhaps brighten up your day …" he said. shared on social media, along with details of its latest release. "I am very proud to launch my new shoe collection."

Even when the world is pressing the pause button with the current coronavirus pandemic, the Bronx native is, as she put it, still making "lemonade with lemons right now."

For him Hustlers Actress, working hard is part of your DNA.

Speaking to Elle In the magazine, López spoke about her constantly evolving career, game-changing advice on how we can succeed at any age, and how she keeps herself busy while working from home.