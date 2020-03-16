Jay Electronica responds to Peter Rosenberg's comments on the line & # 39; Satan Synagogue & # 39;

Peter Rosenberg found himself on the wrong side of Jay Electronica's ire over the weekend, when he jumped to Twitter blank over a line from the rapper's debut album.

"My feet could fail me, my heart could make me sick / Satan's synagogues could accuse or imprison me," Jay criticizes "Ghost Of Soulja Slim." Jay also references the line in his 2014 song, "Better in Tune With the Infinite."

"As a Jew it puts me in a bad position. I can ignore the fact that I instantly felt a stab of discomfort and offense and basically sold my culture or I can be accused of being the 'Jewish half' that hates this man. But it is how I I felt. The line offended me, "he wrote.

But Jay Elec says the phrase "Satan's synagogues,quot; is in the Bible and challenged Rosenberg to a debate on theology.

Check out his answer below.

Rosenberg is a "hunter of influence,quot; as Jay Elec says?