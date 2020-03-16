Jarrell & # 39; Big Baby & # 39; Miller is "at stake,quot; to return to the heavyweight division | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTML206d1a33191acbc9f26cff33c70a2bff11% %MINIFYHTML206d1a33191acbc9f26cff33c70a2bff12%

Jarrelll & # 39; Big Baby & # 39; Miller had an ardent confrontation with Anthony Joshua but never fought

Jarrell & # 39; Big Baby & # 39; Miller "can offer a lot,quot; to the heavyweight division as it approaches its return, according to Top Rank President Todd DuBoef.

The undefeated American has been linked with Top Rank since drug tests failed last year, costing himself a scheduled fight against Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden, New York, in June.

Miller was replaced as Joshua's challenger last summer by Andy Ruiz Jr, who had a surprise big win before losing the rematch.

"Miller was supposed to be in front of Joshua, but it didn't happen," said DuBoef. Sky Sports.

"The heavyweight division is at the forefront of boxing's renaissance. Look at Miller, Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, Andy Ruiz Jr. All of these guys are on the line."

"Miller has a personality similar to Fury and Wilder: a great conversationalist and very charismatic. He is a guy who can offer a lot."

He has not fought since November 2018 when he knocked out Bogdan Dinu and he still doesn't have a return plan.

When he joined Top Rank, who also promotes Fury in the United States, promoter Bob Arum said: "Jarrell Miller is serious about going back, doing things the right way, and becoming the world heavyweight champion."

Miller is undefeated in 24 fights

"He is one of the most unique and exciting characters in boxing, but more importantly, he can fight."

Miller previously said, "A minor setback for a major comeback. I come for everything and everyone.

"No one is safe. Say hello to the bad guy."

"Everyone wants to portray the superhero. We don't live in a sunny world. I will never be the superhero. In my world, most of the time, the villain wins."

Top Rank is also guiding Oscar Rivas towards the title race

Top Rank also re-signed heavyweight contender Oscar Rivas, whose undefeated record ended last July at The O2 for a loss of points to Dillian Whyte.

The Colombian is classified in n. No. 3 for the WBC, just behind Oleksandr Usyk and Whyte, who defeated him to become the WBC interim champion and mandatory challenger.

"He (Rivas) will be on top of a group of elite fighters in the division who will have a great voice," said DuBoef.