Japanese man who killed 19 disabled people is sentenced to death

TOKYO – A Japanese court on Monday sentenced to death a man who fatally stabbed 19 people in 2016 at a center for the disabled, one of the worst mass killings in the country's history.

The killer, Satoshi Uematsu, 30, had told the court in Yokohama that he had carried out the assault in an effort to rid Japan of people with mental and physical disabilities, and told officials that he had been inspired by Hitler. , according to press reports.

The uproar deeply shocked Japan, where violent crime is relatively unknown, and offered a searing reminder of the deep stigma associated with disabilities in Japanese society.

Mr. Uematsu had spent years working in the suburban center of Tokyo where he carried out the attack, but had left several months earlier. Local authorities briefly sent him to a hospital after trying to give a politician a letter threatening to kill hundreds of disabled people "for the good of Japan."