Japanese man who killed 19 disabled people is sentenced to death

TOKYO – A Japanese court on Monday sentenced to death a man who fatally stabbed 19 people in 2016 at a center for the disabled, one of the worst mass killings in the country's history.
The killer, Satoshi Uematsu, 30, had told the court in Yokohama that he had carried out the assault in an effort to rid Japan of people with mental and physical disabilities, and told officials that he had been inspired by Hitler. , according to press reports.
The uproar deeply shocked Japan, where violent crime is relatively unknown, and offered a searing reminder of the deep stigma associated with disabilities in Japanese society.
Mr. Uematsu had spent years working in the suburban center of Tokyo where he carried out the attack, but had left several months earlier. Local authorities briefly sent him to a hospital after trying to give a politician a letter threatening to kill hundreds of disabled people "for the good of Japan."
After the attack, he turned himself in to the police.
Speaking at the sentencing hearing on Monday, a judge described Mr. Uematsu's actions as "so serious that it is impossible to compare them to previous cases," adding that "they cannot face anything other than the death penalty," the national broadcaster, NHK reported.
While the families of the victims watched, the judge rejected a request by Mr. Uematsu to make a statement, NHK said. As of Monday, his lawyers had not filed an appeal, the station added.
The trial was one of the few criminal cases in Japan that took place before a jury: the system is reserved for serious crimes, including those eligible for the death penalty.
Mr. Uematsu's defense team had tried to persuade juries that his client's state of mind did not allow him to understand the seriousness of his actions.
But the judge and jury members concluded that Mr. Uematsu had full responsibility for the attack.
Speaking at a press conference after the sentencing was announced, Takashi Ono, whose son was among more than two dozen people injured during the assault, said the verdict had eased him.
"This was the result expected by the heartbroken and the families of the wounded," he told reporters.
Japan is one of the few developed countries that maintains the death penalty, with Public support for the practice remains high. The country carries out a small number of executions each year.
Makiko Inoue contributed reporting.